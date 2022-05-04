SkyView
Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO steps down

Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.
On Tuesday, Charlotte FC made it official as they named Nick Kelly the first ever team president.
On Tuesday, Charlotte FC made it official as they named Nick Kelly the first ever team president.(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nick Kelly has stepped down as the Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning.

Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.

[David Tepper’s Deals: Owner dodges questions on Eastland, Rock Hill and Uptown District as hints about stadium renovations emerge]

The announcement came just weeks after the termination of a project in Rock Hill, S.C. that would have provided a new Carolina Panthers facility.

This is a developing story.

