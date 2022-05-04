Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO steps down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nick Kelly has stepped down as the Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning.

Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.

[David Tepper’s Deals: Owner dodges questions on Eastland, Rock Hill and Uptown District as hints about stadium renovations emerge]

BREAKING: Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO Nick Kelly is stepping down.



He was promoted to CEO in Feb after being named Charlotte FC President in Dec 2020.



Story from yesterday on the state of Panther's/Charlotte FC public-private partnerships.https://t.co/S2zWBpr01X — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) May 4, 2022

The announcement came just weeks after the termination of a project in Rock Hill, S.C. that would have provided a new Carolina Panthers facility.

This is a developing story.

