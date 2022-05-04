SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Soda City Live: Music Business Class With DJ Chuck T

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our next guest played a huge part in the success of big named rappers like Da Baby, Young Dolph and Bank Roll Fresh.

He’s won over 40 awards for his DJ skills and has been featured on BET, MTV, the New York Times and US Weekly just name a few.

Now, DJ Chuck T wants to help an inspiring artist become successful through his music business class, The Foundation of Music.

During the Foundation of Music Class, DJ Chuck T teaches his students business formation and LLC organization, copyrights, trademarks, publishing basics, recording contract basics, radio tracking song registration, reading analytics, marketing and branding and more.

The next Foundation of Music Class is May 14th and May 15th from 11am to 6pm. To sign up for the class click here www.djchuckt.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics
Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics
Soda City Live: Music Business Class With DJ Chuck T
Soda City Live: Music Business Class With DJ Chuck D
Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics
Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics
Soda City Live: Statewide Family Code Night
Soda City Live: Statewide Family Code Night