Soda City Live: Soda City Live: Music Business Class With DJ Chuck T

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our next guest played a huge part in the success of big named rappers like Da Baby, Young Dolph and Bank Roll Fresh.

He’s won over 40 awards for his DJ skills and has been featured on BET, MTV, the New York Times and US Weekly just name a few.

Now, DJ Chuck T wants to help an inspiring artist become successful through his music business class, The Foundation of Music.

During the Foundation of Music Class, DJ Chuck T teaches his students business formation and LLC organization, copyrights, trademarks, publishing basics, recording contract basics, radio tracking song registration, reading analytics, marketing and branding and more.

The next Foundation of Music Class is May 14th and May 15th from 11am to 6pm. To sign up for the class click here www.djchuckt.com.

