Soda City Live: Senior Resources, Inc to help assist older Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is Older American Appreciation Month, and local nonprofit “Senior Resources, Inc” aims to help seniors in our community all year long.

This organization aims to provide services and programs to promote independent living for seniors with the goal of helping them to remain in their homes as long as possible.

Their goal is to try to delay or prevent institutionalization.

For more information, visit https://www.seniorresourcesinc.org/.

