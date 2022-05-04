SkyView
Soda City Live: Nonprofit helps child patients by delivering books

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Once a week, volunteers with local nonprofit Happy Wheels, Inc travel to local hospitals with a decorated surgical cart to deliver brand new toys and books to patients.

The mission of the organization is to encourage patients and their families as well as inspire younger generations to give back.

For more information visit https://www.happywheelsinc.org/.

