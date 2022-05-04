Soda City Live: Inaugural 5Kaden Race to raise money for amputees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s coming up on a year now since a young boy, now in the 10th grade, Kaden Bagley was in a boating accident that resulted in him having to have a leg amputated at the knee.

Now a year later after multiple surgeries, relearning how to walk and run, and other things he enjoyed, Kaden is adapting to a new way of life.

Saturday, May 7th, Kaden and his family will embark on a new journey, hosting their first 5K-aden run and walk to raise money for the John Thomas foundation.

Money raised will go towards helping future amputees and their families.

Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17th and the race will begin at 8 a.m.

For more information on Kaden’s story, click here https://www.caringbridge.org/public/kadenbagley.

Registration for the race can be found here: https://www.strictlyrunning.com/gpuilreg-8l.asp?uRaceId=3852.

