SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Inaugural 5Kaden Race to raise money for amputees

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s coming up on a year now since a young boy, now in the 10th grade, Kaden Bagley was in a boating accident that resulted in him having to have a leg amputated at the knee.

Now a year later after multiple surgeries, relearning how to walk and run, and other things he enjoyed, Kaden is adapting to a new way of life.

Saturday, May 7th, Kaden and his family will embark on a new journey, hosting their first 5K-aden run and walk to raise money for the John Thomas foundation.

Money raised will go towards helping future amputees and their families.

Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17th and the race will begin at 8 a.m.

For more information on Kaden’s story, click here https://www.caringbridge.org/public/kadenbagley.

Registration for the race can be found here: https://www.strictlyrunning.com/gpuilreg-8l.asp?uRaceId=3852.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Soda City Live: Senior Resources, Inc to help assist older Americans
Soda City Live: Senior Resources, Inc to help assist older Americans
Soda City Live: Inaugural 5Kaden Race to raise money for amputees
Soda City Live: Inaugural 5Kaden Race to raise money for amputees
Soda City Live: Senior Resources, Inc to help assist older Americans
Soda City Live: Senior Resources, Inc to help assist older Americans
Dawndy Happy Wheels
Soda City Live: Nonprofit helps child patients by delivering books