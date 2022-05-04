SkyView
Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you a mom always on the go and need a quick make-up routine to keep your look refresh? Soda City Live has you covered.

Alvania Frazier, owner of Flavors Artistry and Esthetics, LLC showed WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw how to upgrade your look in a few steps.

From the perfect brow to an everyday lip, moms you can have the perfect to-go look in a matter of minutes.

Alvania is a mobile make-up artist who has worked on television and movie sets.

She also teaches make-up classes, for more information visit her website at www.bringintheflavor.com, or you can follow her on Instagram at @bringintheflavor.

