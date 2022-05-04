Richland County Council delaying on rezoning process for clarification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is delaying on the rezoning process to give everyone a chance to understand it further. After hearing multiple complaints from community members on the rezoning process asking for clarification, the council adopted changes to their timeline, “The zone map amendment (remapping) process is separate from the text adoption, and is ongoing at this time. Staff completed and released the draft zoning map for public review in mid-January. The originally proposed timeline has seen subsequent delays.”

Community concerns have included redevelopment of rural communities and the impact of businesses. Originally slotted for an effective date on May 2, 2022 for the text and map, the council wrote, “...the recommendation of staff is to amend the dates in the existing ordinance language, so it is an open ended date.”

In the meeting agenda it says of the zoning ordinance plans, “He noted we had to have the text in place so everyone would know exactly what they were doing. Trying to put them together would have caused even more confusion.” It also states, “...indicated there are changes that need to be made to the approved ordinance because the dates includes will not be realized, as previously thought.”

The council noted that through multiple public hearings on the process, concerns still remained for council members and community members on the direction of the Land Development Code (LDC) Rewrite. The stated purpose of the process which started in 2015, “LDC Rewrite serves as the primary means of implementing the community’s vision for where and how to grow as a County. The purpose of the rewrite, beyond the policy direction listed in PLAN Richland County, is to create appropriate development regulations and standards that are user-friendly and align with contemporary zoning practices.”

The agenda said, “Mr. Malinowski stated the reason he wants to rescind the ordinance is that people may be applying saying they will wait for the new code to pass. We do not know how long it will take for the new code to be approved, or if it will be approved. Therefore, we should allow people to move on with whatever development or re-zoning request they want to do. He noted he does not think the process was done properly, which is why he is saying we should start over.”

It also states, “...we have heard from citizens that are not happy with some of the changes, but she has also heard from some that want the changes.”

We have embedded the full text of the meeting and the livestream from the council below.

20220503Council_1 by Nevin Smith on Scribd

