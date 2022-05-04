SkyView
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on highway 121.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry was arrested Tuesday in connection with several burglaries and larcenies.

“Investigators are continuing to follow-up on items from Lambert’s truck and residence and speaking with witnesses that are linking Lambert to other burglaries and larcenies,” said Newberry Co. Sheriff Lee Foster.

Lambert is charged with:

  • Simple possession of marijuana (second offense),
  • Trafficking meth (third offense),
  • Transportation of non-ferrous metal without a permit,
  • Three counts of theft from a motor vehicle,
  • 3rd-degree burglary,
  • Possession of burglary tools,
  • And four counts of 2nd-degree burglary (violent).

A deputy recognized Lambert driving on Highway 121 and performed a traffic stop.

Lambert was taken into custody and investigators say meth, marijuana, catalytic converters and a pressure washer were found on him.

According to officials, an investigation led deputies to the owners of the catalytic converters and pressure washer.

Lambert is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

