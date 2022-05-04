Midlands Gives shatters previous records, raises $3.73 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers for Midlands Gives announced a record breaking result Wednesday.

In total they collected $3,734,986 in donations for 540 area nonprofits. The Central Carolina Community Foundation hosted the annual 18-hour challenge on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The record breaking result came from 19,534 individual donations.

A record-breaking #MidlandsGives thanks to our generous, supportive community! 🎉🎉🎉



$3,734,986 for 540 organizations across the Midlands. 👏



THANK YOU! ❤️#InvestForImpact pic.twitter.com/ICNxSJCih9 — Central Carolina Comm. Fdn. (@CCCFtweets) May 4, 2022

The generosity displayed during Midlands Gives Day was inspiring,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation

Over the last nine years $19.7 million has been raised. The foundation helps organizations in 11 counties in South Carolina: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The donations for previous years are:

2022: $3,734,986 via 19,534 individual gifts.

2021: $3,343,033 via 21,080 individual gifts.

2020: $3,321,683 via 22,477 individual gifts.

2019: $2,031,052 via 14,323 individual gifts.

2018: $1,756,332 via 14,665 individual gifts.

2017: $1,672,118 via 13,765 individual gifts.

2016: $1,603,647 via 12,536 individual gifts.

2015: $1,543,032 via 11,372 individual gifts.

2014 [inaugural year]: $704,932 via 5,186 individual gifts.

