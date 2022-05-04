SkyView
Midlands Gives shatters previous records, raises $3.73 million

Volunteers for Midland Gives celebrate their record breaking drive.(Midland Gives)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers for Midlands Gives announced a record breaking result Wednesday.

In total they collected $3,734,986 in donations for 540 area nonprofits. The Central Carolina Community Foundation hosted the annual 18-hour challenge on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The record breaking result came from 19,534 individual donations.

The generosity displayed during Midlands Gives Day was inspiring,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation

Over the last nine years $19.7 million has been raised. The foundation helps organizations in 11 counties in South Carolina: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The donations for previous years are:

  • 2022: $3,734,986 via 19,534 individual gifts.
  • 2021: $3,343,033 via 21,080 individual gifts.
  • 2020: $3,321,683 via 22,477 individual gifts.
  • 2019: $2,031,052 via 14,323 individual gifts.
  • 2018: $1,756,332 via 14,665 individual gifts.
  • 2017: $1,672,118 via 13,765 individual gifts.
  • 2016: $1,603,647 via 12,536 individual gifts.
  • 2015: $1,543,032 via 11,372 individual gifts.
  • 2014 [inaugural year]: $704,932 via 5,186 individual gifts.

