Judge OKs $61 million in refunds for customers in SC nuclear debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A South Carolina judge approved a second round of refunds for customers of a utility that poured billions of dollars into two nuclear power plants that never produced a watt of power.

About $61 million is being set aside for Dominion Energy South Carolina after the utility sold several properties as part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit.

About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville in Fairfield County.

Wednesday’s agreement will split the $61 million based on power use by customers during a decade of planning and construction for the nuclear station.

The first round of refunds was announced in July of 2019, a month after a judge decided the customers would split $115 million, which was the largest private class-action settlement in state history.

Dominion Energy took over South Carolina Electric & Gas in January 2019.

Dominion Energy Media Relations Manager Rhonda Maree O’Banion released the following statement and information:

The parties have worked cooperatively to reach an agreement to bring closure to this matter. Dominion Energy is pleased to have assisted in this timely and reasonable resolution in the best interest of our customers.

A second, final disbursement of settlement funds to class members is anticipated to occur in or around the third quarter of 2022. Final disbursement for most current customers will be in the form of a bill credit.

Class members who are entitled to a share of the final disbursement, but who are no longer Dominion Energy South Carolina customers, will receive a settlement check.

Approximately 1,169,425 class members are entitled to receive a portion of settlement funds as part of the final disbursement.

As with the previous Lightsey settlement for Dominion Energy South Carolina customers, Dominion Energy is not responsible for determining the amount of the payment an individual customer – or class member – may receive. Pursuant to court order and the settlement agreement in these matters, the court-appointed class action administrator is responsible for management of the settlement and distribution of settlement proceeds to individual class members, including determining the amount each member of the settlement class is entitled to receive. Dominion Energy is not the class action administrator.

For any additional information related to the settlement, customers should contact the Claims Administrator at 877-432-3808, info@scegratepayersettlement.com or scegratepayersettlement.com.

