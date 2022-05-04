Irmo Police Department offering cash reward for suspect

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department are offering a cash reward for a suspect in connection with vehicle theft from Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray over the past several days.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, around 7:38 a.m. a man went to the dealership and stole several sets of keys.

According to officials, that evening several vehicles from the lot were taken.

Irmo Police Department is asking if anyone has any information about this crime to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit your tip at www.p3tips.com

