Guinness World Records: 100-year-old man has longest career of 84 years at same company

(Gray News) - A man in Brazil is setting records for staying at the same company for over eight decades.

Last month, Walter Orthmann turned 100 years old and celebrated with his co-workers, friends, and family. He also celebrated being honored as one of the latest Guinness World Record holders.

Officials with the Guinness World Records said Orthmann has set the record for working at the same company for 84 years and nine days, as the team verified back on Jan 6.

He started working as a shipping assistant when he was fifteen years old in January 1938 at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil, called Industrias Renaux S.A. The company is now known as ReneauxView.

Due to financial problems at home, Orthmann told officials he began to work to help his family. He went with his mom to apply for a job, and because of his strong proficiency in German, he was hired. And the new record holder has worked at the same company ever since.

“Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14,” Orthmann said.

Officials said after getting his first position as a shipping assistant, Orthmann showed outstanding skills and a willingness to learn. So, he was promoted to a position in sales and became a successful sales manager.

“I was given the opportunity to work as a salesperson. I traveled to Sao Paulo, and in less than one week, I filled the production with orders equivalent to three months of work,” Orthmann said.

The 100-year-old said he believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine.

Throughout his 84 years of work, Orthmann said he has seen many things. He said one of the most important parts of the business is constantly being up-to-date and adapting to different contexts.

Officials said he is in good health, with excellent mental clarity and memory. Orthmann enjoys a calm life and exercises every day. As a result, he has maintained enough vitality and energy to drive to his favorite place every day, the office.

“You need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!” Orthmann said.

