Gov. McMaster to commemorate Riverbanks Zoo Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other members of the legislature will recognize the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden with a Senate resolution. It will declare May 4 the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Day in South Carolina. The proclamation will be signed at 2 p.m. at the Statehouse.

“This is a celebratory day for the Riverbanks’ staff, our members and guests, and the community,” said Tommy Stringfellow, President and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “We are extremely grateful to Governor McMaster and our state legislators for their support of Riverbanks, our endeavors as a leader in animal and plant care and wildlife conservation, and our economic impact on the local and state economies as a destination attraction.”

Riverbanks attracts over one million guests yearly. The zoo brings nearly $150 million into the Midlands economy.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.