FIRST ALERT- Temperatures warming up today - Chance of evening storms Friday

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a hot and muggy day today with highs near 90. A cold front comes in Friday evening and brings a chance of severe weather.

First Alert Headlines

  • Highs today are near 90 with partly cloudy skies.
  • First Alert for Friday evening storms, 60% chance of heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.
  • Highs are in the upper 80s Friday and it still is on the muggy side with a breezy southwest wind.
  • Mostly sunny Saturday with 20% chance of a few showers, mainly in the morning. Highs are in the upper 70s.
  • Mother’s Day we see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity is lower.
  • Monday is beautiful with highs in the upper 70s.
First Alert Summary

Today we have high temps near 90 as high pressure sits to our north and keeps the rain at bay. We will be muggy with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT for Friday evening as a strong cold front arrives to the region from the west. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. There will be a strong southwest wind at around 10-20mph that brings in more moisture ahead of the front. There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms from around 4pm to 9pm across the Midlands. Hail, high winds, and heavy rain is possible.

Saturday we have a 20% chance of showers in the early morning hours and then mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s. The humidity levels will be going down during the afternoon as cooler and drier air filters in from the northwest.

Mother’s Day looks fantastic! Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. The humidity is low and it’s just a perfect afternoon!

Forecast Update

Today: Sun & clouds with highs around 90.

First Alert Friday: Showers, downpours and storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: An early morning shower (20%). Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with highs around 79.

Sunday: Even cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Drier air moves in with a few clouds.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

