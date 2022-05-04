SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

District Five announces Teacher of the Year

Teacher of the Year (Elisa Westfall) on the left, Support Employee of the Year (Katlyn Krumrey)...
Teacher of the Year (Elisa Westfall) on the left, Support Employee of the Year (Katlyn Krumrey) on the right(School District 5-Irmo)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five announced its new Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

The district had a ceremony to celebrate Elisa Westfall and Katlyn Krumrey.

Elisa Westfall is an English teacher at CrossRoads Intermediate School, she won the School District Five’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross said, “To be able to celebrate education and our Teachers of the Year and our Support Employees of the Year tonight is a recognition to our community that shows how important our staff is to the vision of our district and that is to “Love and Grow All Students.” All of our honorees are winners and are a great representation of our district and the fine profession of education.”

“I am humbled, honored and so very appreciative to be named Teacher of the Year for School District Five,” Westfall said. “I am excited to represent CrossRoads Intermediate and our district in the coming year. I can’t wait to see what happens in our future.”

Katlyn Krumrey is a secretary at the Flexible Innovative Virtual Education program and was named 2022-2023 Support Employee of the Year.

Krumrey joined the district five years ago and before taking on her role at FIVE, she served as the principal’s secretary at Irmo Middle School.

“I feel incredibly overwhelmed because I was not expecting to win,” Krumrey said. “I am so incredibly thankful and humbled that I was nominated and was an Honor Roll Finalist with two incredible ladies. I am looking forward to sharing the message that even if you are not a teacher, you can be a champion for students and really make a difference in their lives.”

Westfall and Krumrey were chosen by a committee after being named Honor Roll finalists in both categories.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

A ceremony was held Wednesday May, 4, 2022 to commemorate Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Gov. McMaster to commemorate Riverbanks Zoo Day
Volunteers for Midland Gives celebrate their record breaking drive.
Midlands Gives shatters previous records, raises $3.73 million
Midlands Gives: National Alliance on Mental Illness
Midlands Gives: National Alliance on Mental Illness
Midlands Gives: Big Homie, Little Homie
Midlands Gives: Big Homie, Little Homie