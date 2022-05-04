District Five announces Teacher of the Year

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five announced its new Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

The district had a ceremony to celebrate Elisa Westfall and Katlyn Krumrey.

Elisa Westfall is an English teacher at CrossRoads Intermediate School, she won the School District Five’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross said, “To be able to celebrate education and our Teachers of the Year and our Support Employees of the Year tonight is a recognition to our community that shows how important our staff is to the vision of our district and that is to “Love and Grow All Students.” All of our honorees are winners and are a great representation of our district and the fine profession of education.”

“I am humbled, honored and so very appreciative to be named Teacher of the Year for School District Five,” Westfall said. “I am excited to represent CrossRoads Intermediate and our district in the coming year. I can’t wait to see what happens in our future.”

Katlyn Krumrey is a secretary at the Flexible Innovative Virtual Education program and was named 2022-2023 Support Employee of the Year.

Krumrey joined the district five years ago and before taking on her role at FIVE, she served as the principal’s secretary at Irmo Middle School.

“I feel incredibly overwhelmed because I was not expecting to win,” Krumrey said. “I am so incredibly thankful and humbled that I was nominated and was an Honor Roll Finalist with two incredible ladies. I am looking forward to sharing the message that even if you are not a teacher, you can be a champion for students and really make a difference in their lives.”

Westfall and Krumrey were chosen by a committee after being named Honor Roll finalists in both categories.

