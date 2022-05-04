SkyView
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river

Lenny
Lenny(Georgetown Fire and EMS)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of a 5-year-old girl reported missing from her Cherokee Drive home Tuesday night.

She was found in the Black River, the report states.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.

An autopsy will be performed Friday at MUSC to determine the cause and manner of death.

Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk, an autistic child, was last seen playing in a backyard sandbox shortly after 7 p.m.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

