Columbia tax preparer charged in fraudulent return cases

File Photo(mediaphotos | Getty Images)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested a Columbia tax preparer Tuesday.

Shervonne Simmons, 49, is charged with 19 counts of willfully making or assisting in false or fraudulent returns. Investigators said she assisted in the false returns for nine tax payers between 2017 through 2020.

In total the income reported on the tax returns was $402,469. SCDOR said the total income on the forms should have been reported at $758,064. The fraudulent returns included deductions that lost the state $24,494.

Investigators said none of the tax payers had any knowledge of the fraud. If convicted Simmons faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count, plus a fine of $500. This would also include the cost of prosecution on top of the fines.

She is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

