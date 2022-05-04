Columbia firefighter arrested in domestic violence case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some of the descriptions from the incident report may be disturbing to some readers.

A Columbia firefighter was arrested in a domestic violence case on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Shannon Peters is charged with Domestic Violence in the Second Degree. His arrest warrant was issued in Kershaw County. Bond was set by Judge Darrell Drakeford at $10,000.

An incident report from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office aid deputies were called to a residence on Vistaview Dr. in Elgin.

Investigators wrote that on arrival they found a live round on the floor, a boot print on a door to the bedroom with a broken door frame. The report also said a firearm was on the floor of the bedroom and another firearm was on the kitchen counter.

The report says Peters got into a verbal argument with the female victim. The report then said he grabbed a handgun and put it to his head before throwing it to the side. Peters reportedly choked the woman before slamming her into the wall repeatedly.

The victim in the report told investigators she tried to reach her phone in the bedroom to call for help while being choked. During the struggle her Apple Watch was smashed and her phone was taken out of her reach.

The woman told deputies she used a radio in the home to call for help after Peters left the room. She barricaded herself against the door when he tried to regain entry. She told investigators Peters kicked the door to try and gain access.

The report ends with Peters leaving the house and calling someone. The victim said she locked the door behind her and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Peters was arrested at the scene.

WIS News 10 reached out to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department about the case. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins responded,

“Good afternoon,

Recently our department was notified that one of our firefighters is facing criminal charges for an alleged CDV incident. This charge was filed be law enforcement working in a jurisdiction outside of Richland County.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department will continue to follow developments in this case and will take the appropriate action going forward.

At this time we will be referring all further comments to law enforcement and other parties handling the case, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The individual’s alleged actions do not reflect the values and principles of our department or committed individuals who serve it.”

We have embedded the entire incident report below.

