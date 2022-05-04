Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune to be the new Bishop of Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune will be the 14th Bishop of Charleston.

Bishop Jeune comes from the San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park, Ga., and served as the local superior of the Scalabrinian priests in Atlanta.

His appointment will be available online and in-person on Friday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

One cardinal and fifteen bishops and archbishops from across the country will be in attendance.

Bishop-Elect Jacques Fabre-Jeune appointment will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

