Attorneys for Lason Butler's family responds to county honoring detention center

Attorney of family for Lason Butler, inmate found at Alvin S. Glenn leaves a statement
Attorney of family for Lason Butler, inmate found at Alvin S. Glenn leaves a statement(WIS, Butler Family)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The attorneys of Lason Butler’s family says Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center should not be receiving praise.

Attorneys of the family released a statement responding to Richland County publicly praising ASGDC officers in a new resolution and social media post.

Butler’s family is represented by Civil Rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones.

The following statement is below:

“In the months since Lason Butler died alone in that cell, Richland County can’t so much as apologize to his family. But they can shower praise on the men and women who let him die. It’s infuriating, irresponsible and obscene.

“Richland County wants to claim that the officers at Alvin S. Glenn ‘work day in and day out to ensure the safety of the public and those within the care of the facility.’ Lason Butler was in their care for less than two weeks and he was isolated, bitten by rats, starved and died of thirst.

“You don’t honor that kind of behavior. You prosecute it.”

Last month, Butler’s death was ruled a homicide by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Richland County is also currently facing two separate lawsuits, one filed by Butler’s family, and another filed by Disability Rights South Carolina.

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune to be the new Bishop of Charleston