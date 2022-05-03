West Columbia Police Department warn residents to be safe while driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department are asking residents to be careful while driving.

The recent storm has caused some tree and powerline damage throughout the city.

Officials are working to remove debris and asking residents to report any non-emergency to dispatch at 803-939-8620.

