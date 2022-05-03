SkyView
West Columbia Police Department warn residents to be safe while driving

Recent hail storm in West Columbia changes tree damage
Recent hail storm in West Columbia changes tree damage(Troy Rodgers-FB user/viewer)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department are asking residents to be careful while driving.

The recent storm has caused some tree and powerline damage throughout the city.

Officials are working to remove debris and asking residents to report any non-emergency to dispatch at 803-939-8620.

