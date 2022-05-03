SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Co. receives prank calls, deputies warn residents

Sumter Co. is getting complaints about scammers claiming to be law enforcement.
Sumter Co. is getting complaints about scammers claiming to be law enforcement.(Staff)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last six months Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of prank calls.

The scammers are claiming to be law enforcement.

A recent incident involved one of the scammers claiming to be LT. Wade Young and called from a fake number.

Officials say the scammers often use a VPN service, an App, or a caller ID app to make the number look like it is coming from a law enforcement agency.

The scammers are requesting money, gift cards and asking about pending arrests.

Investigators say law enforcement will not call about arrest warrants and you cannot pay money to make an arrest go away.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after police pursuit in Columbia
18-year-old arrested in Riverside Apartment shooting that killed Columbia High School student
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Columbia High School student
Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond...
Family of deceased Orangeburg County rape victim starts petition to reopen case
Ethics complaints were resolved against Jan Hammond.
Ethics complaints against LR5 chair resolved, fined in investigation
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Muggy and warm today with some afternoon thunder
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
Generic gun photo
Orangeburg man accused of pointing gun at Cook Out employees indicted on federal gun charges
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Day of giving returns for ninth year
Midlands Gives hits $1 million milestone before 8 a.m.