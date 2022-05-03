Sumter Co. receives prank calls, deputies warn residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last six months Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of prank calls.

The scammers are claiming to be law enforcement.

A recent incident involved one of the scammers claiming to be LT. Wade Young and called from a fake number.

Officials say the scammers often use a VPN service, an App, or a caller ID app to make the number look like it is coming from a law enforcement agency.

The scammers are requesting money, gift cards and asking about pending arrests.

Investigators say law enforcement will not call about arrest warrants and you cannot pay money to make an arrest go away.

