Soda City Live: Statewide Family Code Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education is hosting the first-in-the nation statewide Family Code Night on May 3 and May 10.

This free virtual event is designed for families of kindergarten through 5th grade students and offers lessons on computer science and coding, educational tools by Apple, and a chance to win prizes including a programmable robot.

This event is a part of the SCDE’s effort to promote computer science education and introduce this viable career field to South Carolina students.

On December 8, 2021, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman visited Columbia High School SC for an event recognizing South Carolina’s rise to become a national leader in computer science education.

The visit to the school in Richland County School District One was part of a weeklong observance of national Computer Science Education Week.

Code.org ranked South Carolina among the top in K-12 computer science education, tying Arkansas for first nationally.

Ninety-two percent of high schools in the state offer foundational computer science coursework, according to the Code.org report.

Columbia High School is one of just 30 schools nationwide piloting the national JROTC Demonstration Project, an initiative aimed at exposing students to computer science and cybersecurity education. To sign up for Family Code Night, visit www.bi.ly/SCFCN22.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.