SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a Newberry County woman in a school embezzlement case Tuesday.

Jessica Nichols Madray, 50, is charged with Breach of Trust and Forgery. Madray was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

An affidavit said Madray served as the treasurer for the Gallman Elementary School (GES) Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Investigators said that between September 2019 and February 2020 she was entrusted with the management of funds for the PTO.

Investigators said Madray is accused of forging 11 checks from the First Community Bank account for the GES PTO and falsifying the president’s signature.

The amount on the checks totaled $5,302.41 and were made payable to herself.

The case will be prosecuted through the Eight Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

