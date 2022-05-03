SkyView
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham issued a statement Tuesday morning on the U.S. Supreme Court. The statement comes after a SCOTUS draft for a decision overturning Roe v Wade was leaked Monday evening.

Graham’s full statement:

“It is a sad day for the Supreme Court and a dangerous day for the Rule of Law.

“The radical assault on our institutions and the Constitution itself has reached a new level with the release of a draft opinion on a major issue facing the Court. Whether you are a liberal, conservative or moderate, the integrity of the Court has been compromised by this outrageous act – an affront to the Rule of Law.

“For over two hundred years, the Supreme Court has been able to deliberate and build consensus without its decisions being compromised in this manner. This has been forever changed by this leak.

“In America, the radical Left is hell-bent on reshaping institutions that have stood in the way of the outcomes they desire. They want to pack the Supreme Court to change the current conservative nature of the Court which was achieved through the democratic process. They intend to abolish the Electoral College to shift power away from rural states to large, blue states. They would also have a federal takeover of our state election systems and undermine election integrity. The radical Left is now calling for the end of the Senate filibuster as a response to the draft opinion being released publicly. This only compounds the problem. Why destroy the Senate after this outrage against the Supreme Court’s deliberative process? When it comes to outcomes, the radical Left will do whatever they view as necessary – institutions be damned.

“If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, which I believe was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Court, it means that every state will decide if abortion is legal and on what terms. That, in my view, is the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this issue and the way the United States handled the issue until 1973.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

