RiverDogs give players a second chance to finish their game after it was interrupted by gunfire

The North Charleston recreation Royals and Angels baseball game that was interrupted by gunfire last week will resume Tuesday night.(Blake Ferguson)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston recreation Royals and Angels baseball game that was interrupted by gunfire last week will resume Tuesday night.

The Charleston RiverDogs will be sharing their field with the players tonight at the Joe.

Garret Randle with the RiverDogs says they hope this might help them move on from the traumatic experience.

An April 25 youth baseball game at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston between the Royals and Angels was interrupted by gunfire.

Tuesday at 5 p.m. the RiverDogs are giving the kids a chance to finish their game. The 15U softball team that was practicing at the park at the time of the incident will also take part in the evening.

The RiverDogs will be playing the Fayetteville Woodpeckers after the youth teams finish their games at 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball is purchasing tickets to the game for all three youth teams and hosting a picnic for them after the games. The RiverDogs’ Director of Community Outreach will speak to the kids during that picnic.

“We want to bring a positive from that and hopefully get them excited about baseball but also show them the community is here to support them and kind of help them through this traumatic experience,” Randle says.

North Charleston mayor Keith Summey says the RiverDogs were among the first to reach out and offer support to the players and their families after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

