Prisma Health weighs in on baby formula shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nationwide shortage on baby formula had Prisma Health talking to parents in the Midlands.

The organization held a town hall on the shortages Tuesday afternoon. Members of the panel included Dr. Blakely Amati and Dr. Corey Jones.

Amati is a pediatrician with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Greenville. She also serves as an assistant professor of pediatric medicine at UofSC School of Medicine in Greenville.

Jones is a gastroenterologist at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia. He is an assistant professor of pediatric medicine at UofSC school of medicine Columbia.

Amati said it has been something they’ve seen impacting families in South Carolina, “Our patients are calling daily about the formula shortages.”

Jones advised it is critical for families during the shortage, “Stay in close contact with your healthcare providers.”

Amati explained the problem comes after an FDA recall in February and staff shortages after decreased production amid the COVID pandemic. Amati shared that overall there may be 30% less formula available for stores compared to normal.

Currently factories are working to restore formula supplies. Amati shared that WICC is prioritizing infants to try and get them the supplies and care they need.

Jones said that the current crisis has been a cascade effect, as many children require specialty formulas. Under normal circumstances those formulas would be difficult to find or may even have been a specialty order item. Jones explained, as families moved to substitute it created further shortages in the system.

More information about the shortage can be found at the link here.

We have embedded the full town hall below.

