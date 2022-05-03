SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg man shot while walking to his mother’s house

The victim said he heard two-gun shots and began to feel a tingling feeling in his right arm...
The victim said he heard two-gun shots and began to feel a tingling feeling in his right arm and noticed wounds to both his arm and rib cage.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On May 2, 2022 at around 9 p.m. a man was attacked while walking to his mother’s house.

Charles Leroy Cleckley said to investigators he was walking to his mother’s house when the incident occurred.

He said he was talking on the phone and walking towards Rome Street when a grey Honda with tinted windows opened fire.

Cleckley explained he heard two-gun shots and began to feel a tingling feeling in his right arm and noticed wounds to both his arm and rib cage.

Cleckley managed to run to his uncle’s house where he was transported to a local hospital.

Officials stated they went back to the area where Cleckley said the incident occurred but found no evidence.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Irmo Police Department Car Theft Suspect
Irmo Police Department offering cash reward for suspect
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121
Soda City Live: Music Business Class With DJ Chuck T
Soda City Live: Music Business Class With DJ Chuck D
Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics
Soda City Live: Flavors Artistry and Esthetics
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters on State House grounds in Columbia on May 3, 2022.
McMaster supportive of stricter anti-abortion laws in SC if Roe is overturned