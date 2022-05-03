SkyView
Orangeburg man accused of pointing gun at Cook Out employees indicted on federal gun charges

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man accused of pointing a gun at restaurant employees was indicted on federal gun charges.

Marcus Duran Singleton, 38, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Singleton was taken into custody following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the Norway Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

During a bond hearing, an ATF special agent testified that Singelton was allegedly involved in unlawfully pointing and presenting of a firearm at the employees at a Cook Out in Orangeburg on September 4, 2021.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Singleton was denied bond and as a result of the federal charge, faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a fine of $250,000 and court-ordered supervision to follow his term of imprisonment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

