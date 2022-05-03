CPD continues search for Columbia sexual assault suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that they are searching for a Columbia man accused of sexual assault.

John Forrest Washington, Jr. is wanted by CPD in connection to an October, 1, 2021 sexual assault. Investigators said he’s accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Dr. and making threats while armed with a sharp object.

The victim was injured during the assault and also suffered a laceration to their hand. Afterwards, investigators said Washington stole the victim’s vehicle.

Arrest warrants were entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Tuesday. Law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous.

When caught, Washington will be charged with:

Burglary – First Degree

Kidnapping

Assault and Battery – First Degree

Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Anyone with information about Washington’s location is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

#Crimestoppers #ColumbiaPDSC officers continue to search for sexual assault suspect John Washington, Jr. He has family ties in Upstate SC. Arrest warrants have been entered into @FBI National Crime Information Center database. Recap of the investigation:https://t.co/bnYN5UqHTr pic.twitter.com/q1Lb9C7in2 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 3, 2022

