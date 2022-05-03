SkyView
CPD continues search for Columbia sexual assault suspect

John Forrest Washington Junior.
John Forrest Washington Junior.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that they are searching for a Columbia man accused of sexual assault.

John Forrest Washington, Jr. is wanted by CPD in connection to an October, 1, 2021 sexual assault. Investigators said he’s accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Dr. and making threats while armed with a sharp object.

The victim was injured during the assault and also suffered a laceration to their hand. Afterwards, investigators said Washington stole the victim’s vehicle.

Arrest warrants were entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Tuesday. Law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous.

When caught, Washington will be charged with:

  • Burglary – First Degree
  • Kidnapping
  • Assault and Battery – First Degree
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree
  • Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Anyone with information about Washington’s location is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

