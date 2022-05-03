SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Manning man charged after allegedly shooting into home

Manning man charged after allegedly shooting into home
Manning man charged after allegedly shooting into home(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Manning man is in jail after allegedly shooting into a home in Pinewood.

Warrants say Trayvon Bentrell Mahoney, 22, and another person intentionally shot at a man and then into his home on West Avenue.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Mahoney is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mahoney was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on April 29 where his bond was denied pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after police pursuit in Columbia
18-year-old arrested in Riverside Apartment shooting that killed Columbia High School student
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Columbia High School student
Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond...
Family of deceased Orangeburg County rape victim starts petition to reopen case
Ethics complaints were resolved against Jan Hammond.
Ethics complaints against LR5 chair resolved, fined in investigation
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Muggy and warm today with some afternoon thunder
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
Generic gun photo
Orangeburg man accused of pointing gun at Cook Out employees indicted on federal gun charges
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Day of giving returns for ninth year
Midlands Gives hits $1 million milestone before 8 a.m.