Manning man charged after allegedly shooting into home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Manning man is in jail after allegedly shooting into a home in Pinewood.

Warrants say Trayvon Bentrell Mahoney, 22, and another person intentionally shot at a man and then into his home on West Avenue.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Mahoney is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mahoney was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on April 29 where his bond was denied pending a court appearance.

