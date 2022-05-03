Gov. McMaster speaks on SCOTUS Roe v Wade leak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday afternoon about the SCOTUS Roe v Wade leak.

McMaster shared, “I think it is unprecedented. It is outrageous.” He said the U.S. Supreme Court has, “One of the most confidential processes in America.”

He explained the leak undermines the court, “Somebody was responsible for doing something they weren’t supposed to do.”

When asked about the the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade, “The more we can protect life in South Carolina the better it will be for everybody involved.”

He said, “You’ll have a lot of states addressing their laws, making them much more stringent than they are today.”

McMaster shared that if necessary he’d call lawmakers back into session to address the issue once the the SCOTUS opinion becomes finalized.

Re: reported SCOTUS Roe ruling, Gov. McMaster says he’s in favor of more restrictive anti-abortion laws than SC’s current Fetal Heartbeat Law, which bans most abortions after ~6 weeks: “The more we can protect life in South Carolina, the better it will be for everybody involved.” pic.twitter.com/O7sV5J3MEL — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) May 3, 2022

