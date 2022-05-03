SkyView
Gaston Police Department arrests man in connection to indecent exposure case

Dominique Earl Cockfield turned himself in to the Gaston Police in connection with an indecent...
Dominique Earl Cockfield turned himself in to the Gaston Police in connection with an indecent exposure case.(Gaston Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police have arrested Dominique Earl Cockfield in connection with an indecent exposure case.

Investigators say the incident took place on April 30, 2022, at 1126 Mack St.

Cockfield turned himself in this morning and is currently incarcerated on a surety bond at the Lexington County Detention Center.

