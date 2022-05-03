Gaston Police Department arrests man in connection to indecent exposure case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police have arrested Dominique Earl Cockfield in connection with an indecent exposure case.

Investigators say the incident took place on April 30, 2022, at 1126 Mack St.

Cockfield turned himself in this morning and is currently incarcerated on a surety bond at the Lexington County Detention Center.

