FIRST ALERT- A few more storms this afternoon/evening, with another shot for Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT - there’s another chance of strong storms this afternoon and evening. Plus we have more rain and thunder for Friday evening as a cold front moves in.

First Alert Headlines

Two First Alert Days are posted, one for this afternoon and the other for Friday evening.

Today we see a 40% chance of a few storms this afternoon with gusty winds and some hail as well.

High temperatures are in the upper 80s for the rest of this week.

Thursday we have highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

First Alert - Friday evening we see a 60% chance of showers and storms mainly during the evening hours.

Saturday is warm with low 80s and a 20% chance of some showers and storms.

For Mother’s Day we see upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and lower humidity.

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT for this afternoon’s chance of severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk (level 1) which is the lowest risk of severe weather for the Midlands. A cold front is approaching from the west and our warmth and humidity will give enough instability to warrant a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns for this afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the upper 80s.

Thursday we see high pressure build into the region which quells our chances of rain and storms to 20%. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Friday another cold front is approaching. Clouds are increasing throughout the day and by the late afternoon we have a FIRST ALERT for heavy rain, gusty winds and hail that lasts into the overnight. Chance of rain is 60% for the afternoon hours and they go up to 70% overnight as the front moves through. Before the cold front arrives we see a 60% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday we see a 20% chance of showers in the morning and temperatures are a little cooler. Highs reach the low 80s.

A high pressure system over New England will funnel in a northeast flow for Mother’s Day and this will keep us cooler with lower humidity levels. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the low 80s.

Forecast Update

First Alert Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 89 and humid.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A 20% chance for a few showers and downpours.

First Alert Friday: Showers and storms (60%) with highs in the upper 80s. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Saturday: A little cooler with highs in the low 80s. 20% chance of showers in the morning.

Sunday: Even cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Drier air moves in with a few clouds.

