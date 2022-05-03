SkyView
COVID-19 updates from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

Weekly COVID-19 updates by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed the weekly Covid-19 updates.

As of April 24-30, 2022, there are 3,044 new Covid-19 cases:

There are 2,121 of those cases that are confirmed, 923 are probable.

There are 8 deaths with 7 of those confirmed and 1 probable.

See today’s updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at http://scdhec.gov/covid19data.

