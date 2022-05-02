SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class
One person was left dead, and another taken to the hospital for injuries in Richland County car...
Victim in Garners Ferry Road car crash identified
Windsor Academy Child Development Center
Windsor Academy parent says child will not be returning to daycare center amid abuse arrests

Latest News

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after police pursuit in Columbia
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune