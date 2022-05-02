SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after police pursuit in Columbia

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department arrested three suspects on attempted murder charges.

The three suspects are Sabian Bryant,18, David Anderson, 18 and Jeremiah Jenkins,17.

Investigators have charged all three with one count each of attempted murder and two counts each of auto break-ins. Jenkins, 17, is charged as an adult.

“Anyone brazen enough to fire a gun at an innocent citizen inside a crowded condominium complex is not someone we want on our streets.” Says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “I’m proud of the investigative efforts by our officers, and the collaborative efforts with the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to see this crime spree brought to a close.

“We do want to caution all of our citizens to not engage with suspects during the commission of a crime. We are fortunate this citizen escaped unharmed this time and that the suspects will be brought to justice.”

Around 3 a.m. on May 2, a woman at the Arborwood Condos told police she was woken up by an alarm on her ring doorbell and spotted people trying to break into her car.

Officials said the victim went outside and confronted the suspects who ran off. The 60-year-old victim said she chased after the three men, who then began firing shots.

Fortunately the victim was not injured and called the police.

Officials believe the three suspects were breaking into vehicles off Shop Road. Investigators said they recovered 11 shell casings at the scene, with at least one bullet striking the condo complex.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) got into a pursuit with the suspects as they left the scene. The chase ended in a crash near the railroad crash at South Assembly and Dreyfuss Rd.

CPD requested a K-9 unit from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to help track them down. The K-9 unit found them, one of the men was bitten by a dog during their apprehension.

Bryant, Anderson, and Jenkins were brought back to the Forest Acres Police Department for questioning.

Officials say more charges probably will be filed by the Forest Acres Police Department and the Columbia Police Department in this investigation.

Later today, the three suspects will be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested in Riverside Apartment shooting that killed Columbia High School student
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Columbia High School student
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond...
Family of deceased Orangeburg County rape victim starts petition to reopen case
Ethics complaints were resolved against Jan Hammond.
Ethics complaints against LR5 chair resolved, fined in investigation

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Muggy and warm today with some afternoon thunder
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
Generic gun photo
Orangeburg man accused of pointing gun at Cook Out employees indicted on federal gun charges
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Day of giving returns for ninth year
Midlands Gives hits $1 million milestone before 8 a.m.