Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after police pursuit in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department arrested three suspects on attempted murder charges.

The three suspects are Sabian Bryant,18, David Anderson, 18 and Jeremiah Jenkins,17.

Investigators have charged all three with one count each of attempted murder and two counts each of auto break-ins. Jenkins, 17, is charged as an adult.

“Anyone brazen enough to fire a gun at an innocent citizen inside a crowded condominium complex is not someone we want on our streets.” Says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “I’m proud of the investigative efforts by our officers, and the collaborative efforts with the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to see this crime spree brought to a close.

“We do want to caution all of our citizens to not engage with suspects during the commission of a crime. We are fortunate this citizen escaped unharmed this time and that the suspects will be brought to justice.”

Around 3 a.m. on May 2, a woman at the Arborwood Condos told police she was woken up by an alarm on her ring doorbell and spotted people trying to break into her car.

Officials said the victim went outside and confronted the suspects who ran off. The 60-year-old victim said she chased after the three men, who then began firing shots.

Fortunately the victim was not injured and called the police.

Officials believe the three suspects were breaking into vehicles off Shop Road. Investigators said they recovered 11 shell casings at the scene, with at least one bullet striking the condo complex.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) got into a pursuit with the suspects as they left the scene. The chase ended in a crash near the railroad crash at South Assembly and Dreyfuss Rd.

CPD requested a K-9 unit from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to help track them down. The K-9 unit found them, one of the men was bitten by a dog during their apprehension.

Bryant, Anderson, and Jenkins were brought back to the Forest Acres Police Department for questioning.

Officials say more charges probably will be filed by the Forest Acres Police Department and the Columbia Police Department in this investigation.

Later today, the three suspects will be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.