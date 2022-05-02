SkyView
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for Janay Simon.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for Janay Simon.(Image provided by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a juvenile runaway.

Law enforcement said Janay Simon ran away from her home on Sug Circle in Rembert on Sunday, May, 1, 2022. She did not report to school Monday morning.

She was last seen with burgundy hair, a burgundy shirt and black jeans.

Investigators said they believe she may be in the Dalzell area of Sumter or in the Orangeburg area.

