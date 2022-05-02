Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a juvenile runaway.

Law enforcement said Janay Simon ran away from her home on Sug Circle in Rembert on Sunday, May, 1, 2022. She did not report to school Monday morning.

She was last seen with burgundy hair, a burgundy shirt and black jeans.

Investigators said they believe she may be in the Dalzell area of Sumter or in the Orangeburg area.

