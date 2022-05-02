SkyView
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Footsteps 2 Success looking to raise money for their organization for Midlands Gives Online Giving Event

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are many organizations participating in this year’s Midlands Gives online giving event.

Footsteps 2 Success” is one of the organizations that will be benefiting from the donations received.

Dr. Leigh Hicks is a former Richland County Deputy Sheriff who founded the nonprofit to help women with mental illnesses with transitional housing.

Hicks also helps mentor young women and helps them with their confidence.

Donations from Midlands Gives will benefit the Miss Footsteps 2 Success Pageant- (an annual event that promotes positive self-esteem with scholarships awarded), Girls Circle and a Gun Violence Symposium.

To donate to Footsteps 2 Success for Midlands Gives, click here.

For more information about the symposium click here.

