Soda City Live: Nonprofit Footsteps 2 Success looking to raise money for their organization for Midlands Gives Online Giving Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are many organizations participating in this year’s Midlands Gives online giving event.

“Footsteps 2 Success” is one of the organizations that will be benefiting from the donations received.

Dr. Leigh Hicks is a former Richland County Deputy Sheriff who founded the nonprofit to help women with mental illnesses with transitional housing.

Hicks also helps mentor young women and helps them with their confidence.

Donations from Midlands Gives will benefit the Miss Footsteps 2 Success Pageant- (an annual event that promotes positive self-esteem with scholarships awarded), Girls Circle and a Gun Violence Symposium.

