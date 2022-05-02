Soda City Live: Local business creates holistic products for dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jaqueline Bowman used her knowledge of holistic ingredients to create an all-natural line for dogs.

Bowman claims her products can help with everything from healthy skin to shiny and healthy coats.

For More information click here https://gee-your-dog-smells-terrific.square.site/.

And here https://www.instagram.com/geeyourdogsmellterrific/ https://www.facebook.com/GeeYourDogSmellsTerrific/.

