Soda City Live: Lake Murray wants you to leave your legacy with their Brick Campaign
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It isn’t official until it’s written in stone, and in this case, brick.
The campaign was launched by The Capital City/ Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism board have launched a campaign and from now until May 31, 2022, people will be able to customize a brick of their own to be a part of an even bigger permanent structure at the Lake Murray Dam.
For more information or to purchase your brick, click here.
