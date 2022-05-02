SkyView
Soda City Live: Free seminars are helping prevent suicides

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have thoughts of suicide ever affected you or someone you know? Help is available.

Dale and Brenda Brown, in cooperation with the Center for Global Strategies and the Consortium for Global Education, lead suicide prevention, trauma healing, and educational presentations around the world. They’re offering one in Columbia’s Five Points area this week and you’re invited.

They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to talk about the startling prevalence of suicide. The Browns make presentations and hold workshops to teach people in every walk of life how to recognize the signs of someone who has reached this level of despair. They teach community members how to not miss, dismiss, or avoid suicidal clues from loved ones to those we don’t know as well.

The Lifesource: Suicide Prevention presentation is Tuesday, May 3 at The Lighthouse which is at 2121 Devine Street in Columbia’s Five Points. This particular event is being hosted by Shandon Baptist Church.

The free event is from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Learn more about resources available and how to book Dale and Brenda for a speaking engagement by going to https://www.lifesourcesuicideprevention.org/.

