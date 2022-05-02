Soda City Live: 17th Annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Rosewood Crawfish Festival has been a staple in the Rosewood community for the past 17 years and this year the festival is expanding to the State Fairgrounds.

This means more attractions, more food, and of course more crawfish.

The festival will take place Saturday, May 7th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with fun for the whole family.

Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door and $5 parking.

For online tickets and for more information click the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rosewood-crawfish-festival-tickets-259678043017

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.