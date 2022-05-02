Lexington Medical Center is providing new fountains to the community

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center is partnering with Dominion Energy to provide new water fountains.

“We selected locations widely used by residents and visitors,” said Lara Lott Moore, vice president for community medical centers at Lexington Medical Center. “Providing water filling stations throughout the communities we serve promotes outdoor activity and good health. We want everyone to live a healthy life and be well.”

The drinking fountains will be at these locations in Lexington County:

Gibson Pond Park in Lexington

Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater and Carraway Park in West Columbia

Cayce Riverwalk at the Naples Street and Timmerman Trail entrances in Cayce

Lake Murray Dam Walkway (Irmo and Lexington sides of the dam)

The partnership also includes the City of West Columbia, the City of Cayce and the Town of Lexington.

Lexington Medical Center Provides New Water Filling Stations Throughout Community. (Lexington Medical Center)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.