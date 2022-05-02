SkyView
Lexington Medical Center is providing new fountains to the community

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center is partnering with Dominion Energy to provide new water fountains.

“We selected locations widely used by residents and visitors,” said Lara Lott Moore, vice president for community medical centers at Lexington Medical Center. “Providing water filling stations throughout the communities we serve promotes outdoor activity and good health. We want everyone to live a healthy life and be well.”

The drinking fountains will be at these locations in Lexington County:

  • Gibson Pond Park in Lexington
  • Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater and Carraway Park in West Columbia
  • Cayce Riverwalk at the Naples Street and Timmerman Trail entrances in Cayce
  • Lake Murray Dam Walkway (Irmo and Lexington sides of the dam)

The partnership also includes the City of West Columbia, the City of Cayce and the Town of Lexington.

