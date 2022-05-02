FIRST ALERT- Muggy and warm today with some afternoon thunder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s feeling more and more like summer today with highs in the upper 80s and a 40% chance of some afternoon storms.

First Alert Headlines

We see a 40% chance of some showers and storms this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday with highs temps near 90.

Upper 80s to near 90 can be expected Thursday and Friday.

Our next good chance of rain is Friday as a cold front nears (50%).

The weekend looks cooler and drier.

First Alert Summary

There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms this afternoon as a short wave trough moves over the region this afternoon. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 80s and it will be a muggy day.

Wednesday morning we see lows in the mid 60s, so another mild night. Highs Wednesday reach 90. There’s a weak cold front nearing and that could spark off a few showers and storms (30% chance).

Thursday we have mid 60s in the morning and we see partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Friday a cold front is approaching from the west and that will bring a 50% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Before the front gets here our temperatures are warming up to 89. The chance of rain goes up to 60% overnight into the early morning hours Saturday.

Lows are in the mid 60s Saturday and there’s a 20% chance of some showers, mainly in the morning. Highs are just a little cooler and the air is starting to dry out a little. Expect temps to top off near 83. Sunday looks to be even cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 77.

Forecast Update

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and thunder. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Sun & clouds Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Showers and thunder around (50%) with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: A little cooler with highs in the low 80s. 20% chance of showers in the morning.

