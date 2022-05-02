FIRST ALERT- Muggy and warm today with some afternoon thunder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s feeling more and more like summer today with highs in the upper 80s and a 40% chance of some afternoon storms.
First Alert Headlines
- We see a 40% chance of some showers and storms this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
- There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday with highs temps near 90.
- Upper 80s to near 90 can be expected Thursday and Friday.
- Our next good chance of rain is Friday as a cold front nears (50%).
- The weekend looks cooler and drier.
First Alert Summary
There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms this afternoon as a short wave trough moves over the region this afternoon. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 80s and it will be a muggy day.
Wednesday morning we see lows in the mid 60s, so another mild night. Highs Wednesday reach 90. There’s a weak cold front nearing and that could spark off a few showers and storms (30% chance).
Thursday we have mid 60s in the morning and we see partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.
Friday a cold front is approaching from the west and that will bring a 50% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Before the front gets here our temperatures are warming up to 89. The chance of rain goes up to 60% overnight into the early morning hours Saturday.
Lows are in the mid 60s Saturday and there’s a 20% chance of some showers, mainly in the morning. Highs are just a little cooler and the air is starting to dry out a little. Expect temps to top off near 83. Sunday looks to be even cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 77.
Forecast Update
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and thunder. Highs near 90.
Thursday: Sun & clouds Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Showers and thunder around (50%) with highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: A little cooler with highs in the low 80s. 20% chance of showers in the morning.
