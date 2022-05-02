SkyView
Family of deceased Orangeburg County rape victim starts petition to reopen case

Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond...
Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond violations.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of Dallas Stoller opened a petition asking Solicitor Bill Weeks to reopen the case.

Stoller was one of the alleged victims of Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg man accused of raping multiple teens. In the petition the family said, “In October 2018 our sister, Dallas Stoller, was sexually assaulted. Unfortunately, in November 14th, 2021 we lost our sweet sister.”

Stoller’s case was dismissed after her death, with her unable to testify. The family wrote, “This is particularly frustrating because there is a significant amount of evidence and a sworn statement.”

More information about the petition can be found at the link here.

