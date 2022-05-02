Experience a Lunar Eclipse at the SC State Museum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum will be opening its doors after hours so guests can experience a lunar eclipse.

On May 15 and into the early hours of May 16, a lunar eclipse will be visible in Columbia. According to museum officials, the lunar eclipse will not happen again in our area until 2025.

The eclipse is set to happen around 10:30 p.m. and, weather permitting, guests will be able to see the “blood Moon” turn a dark red color as it travels through the Earth’s shadow.

Eclipse Begins: 10:27 p.m. Sun., May 15

Totality Begins: 11:29 p.m. Sun., May 15

Totality Ends: 12:53 a.m. Mon., May 16

As an added bonus, the Boeing Observatory and select galleries including Apollo 16 & Beyond: South Carolina in Space, will be open for guests to explore.

Experts will be available to explain the science behind the eclipse.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

