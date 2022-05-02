SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Experience a Lunar Eclipse at the SC State Museum

Experience a Lunar Eclipse at the SC State Museum
Experience a Lunar Eclipse at the SC State Museum(SC State Museum)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum will be opening its doors after hours so guests can experience a lunar eclipse.

On May 15 and into the early hours of May 16, a lunar eclipse will be visible in Columbia. According to museum officials, the lunar eclipse will not happen again in our area until 2025.

The eclipse is set to happen around 10:30 p.m. and, weather permitting, guests will be able to see the “blood Moon” turn a dark red color as it travels through the Earth’s shadow.

  • Eclipse Begins: 10:27 p.m. Sun., May 15
  • Totality Begins: 11:29 p.m. Sun., May 15
  • Totality Ends: 12:53 a.m. Mon., May 16

As an added bonus, the Boeing Observatory and select galleries including Apollo 16 & Beyond: South Carolina in Space, will be open for guests to explore.

Experts will be available to explain the science behind the eclipse.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex
Lexington High School (Source: Lexington School District 1 website)
Lexington High School student hospitalized after student throws him down in PE class
One person was left dead, and another taken to the hospital for injuries in Richland County car...
Victim in Garners Ferry Road car crash identified
Windsor Academy Child Development Center
Windsor Academy parent says child will not be returning to daycare center amid abuse arrests

Latest News

Lexington Medical Center Provides New Water Filling Stations Throughout Community.
Lexington Medical Center is providing new fountains to the community
18-year-old arrested in Riverside Apartment shooting that killed Columbia High School student
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Columbia High School student
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for Janay Simon.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
wis
FIRST ALERT-Summer-Like Temps this week, few storm chances too
Ethics complaints were resolved against Jan Hammond.
Ethics complaints against LR5 chair resolved, fined in investigation