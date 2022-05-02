Ethics complaints against LR5 chair resolved, fined in investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An ethics investigation into the Board Chair of Lexington and Richland School District Five (LR5), Jan Hammond has ended in fines.

The investigation was launched by the State Ethics Commission after a complaint was filed on Feb. 26, 2021 and July 30, 2021. The complaint alleged against Hammond included seven counts of failing to report income on her Statements of Economic Interests (SEI) in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Other complaints included eight counts of using a government issued email address to advocate for or against candidates for office in an election.

The SEI complaints involved failing to report a source of private income for her spouse and failing to report income received from District Five and District Two. The forms are filed by all public officials and candidates in South Carolina.

Hammond received an annual stipend of $9,600 from the District Five board and as an employee of District Two her annual salary was $55,000 during the years of the complaint. Hammond has since filed to amend her SEI forms to include the income and her spouse’s income.

The commission wrote, “Respondent states that her spouse often files her SEIs on her behalf and that she had no intention to omit any information from her SEIs.”

The investigation found Hammond used her District Five email to respond to questions from the public and included her opinions on local election races in 2020. Hammond maintained a person account, a District Two account and a District Five account on her phone. The commission wrote,

“Respondent states that in her efforts to be responsive to as many individuals as possible, she paid no attention which email account was being used. Although she admits that the responses were improper she notes that she did not initiate any of the emails in question.”

In the complaints regarding her use of a government issued email address the investigation concluded,

“As a citizen, Respondent is permitted to advocate for the election or defeat of any candidate in any election. However, she is not permitted to do so using public resources and the Commission has held on numerous occasions that use of a government-issued email account constitutions such use.”

The State Ethics Commission said they are issuing a written warning to Hammond and ordering her to pay fines of $2,000 for the violations.

