Dawn Staley finalist for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women’s basketball head coach has been nominated as a finalist for the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

Staley and the 1996 Olympic Women’s Basketball Team are in the public voting, linked here. Staley and the 1996 team were previously nominated in 2012.

Staley is a three time Olympic Gold medalist. She also served as an assistant coach on the 2008 and 2016 gold medal winning teams. She was head coach for the team’s 2020 gold medal victory in Tokyo.

Fans can vote once per day, per category from May 2, 2022 to May 16, 2022. The class will be announced June 1, 2022 and a ceremony will be held in Colorado Springs on June 24.

This is the first class to be inducted since 2019.

