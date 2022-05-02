SkyView
Columbia Police Department hosted the Ceasefire Columbia event

The Columbia Police Department's Logo
The Columbia Police Department's Logo(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department hosted the Ceasefire Columbia Call-in on May 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event took place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The program identifies offenders and helps them by using a team approach with committed stakeholders including local social service providers and law enforcement agencies.

Officials says the goal of Ceasefire Columbia is to prevent gun crime, develop and promote community outreach efforts and provide training for repeat gun crime offenders.

The program began in 2015 by CPD and is part of the national effort for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

The additional law enforcement partners participating in the 2021 Ceasefire Columbia Call-In are:

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), United States Marshals Service (USMS), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPP), Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

